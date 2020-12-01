Gilbert & Cook Inc. Grows Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,010 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $338.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.07 and a 1-year high of $357.92. The company has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.48 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.43.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total transaction of $776,415.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,216.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total transaction of $7,452,736.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,244,291.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

