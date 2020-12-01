Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $149,000 Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 110.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 522.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 305.7% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KEY. TheStreet raised shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KeyCorp to $26.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush cut KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.06.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average of $12.72. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

In other news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $261,865.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The Consumer Bank segment offers deposit and investment products, personal finance and financial wellness services, lending, mortgage and home equity, student loan refinancing, credit card, treasury services, and business advisory services.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.