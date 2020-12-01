Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $244,000 Stock Position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter.

EMLC stock opened at $32.35 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $34.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.18.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

