Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $245,000 Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 36.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,210,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $916,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973,435 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,981,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,582,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,179 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,837,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in American Electric Power by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,479,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,592,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,845,000 after purchasing an additional 677,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Electric Power from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

American Electric Power stock opened at $84.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.04. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.