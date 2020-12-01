Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $280,000 Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. reduced its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana stock opened at $400.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $423.85 and a 200-day moving average of $405.45. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $208.25 and a one year high of $474.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.99%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Humana from $388.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $394.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $473.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.52.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

