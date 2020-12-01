Gilbert & Cook Inc. Increases Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 21.5% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 37,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 30.9% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 564,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 133,265 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 164,823 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 186,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 106,990 shares during the period. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.05. The company has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.99. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

