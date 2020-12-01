Gilbert & Cook Inc. Invests $203,000 in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 7,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Gartner by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in Gartner by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

NYSE:IT opened at $152.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.80. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $165.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 63.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.46 million. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,691 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $741,037.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,526.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total value of $89,976.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,945.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,079 shares of company stock worth $6,591,238. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

