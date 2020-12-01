Gilbert & Cook Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 100,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,183,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 96.6% during the third quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $335.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.28. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $179.45 and a 1-year high of $340.74.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

