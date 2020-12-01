Gilbert & Cook Inc. Purchases 289 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Medtronic by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,803,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,788,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,209,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,197,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352,426 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 393.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,574,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $144,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,988 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,511,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,807 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $752,805,000 after acquiring an additional 741,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,278,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,242 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,004,593.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,573,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.69.

Medtronic stock opened at $113.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $152.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

