Gilbert & Cook Inc. Purchases 584 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 3,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.7% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in MetLife by 21.9% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in MetLife by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MET opened at $46.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.65.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.08. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MET. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

