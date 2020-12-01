Gilbert & Cook Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWL. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 96.8% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 910,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,896,000 after purchasing an additional 447,733 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,353,000 after buying an additional 429,040 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 263.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,548,000 after buying an additional 210,294 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 452,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,526,000 after buying an additional 189,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 760,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,759,000 after buying an additional 104,430 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWL opened at $87.24 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.30.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

