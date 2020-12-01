Gilbert & Cook Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,553 Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,553 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the second quarter valued at about $15,649,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,468,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $449,737,000 after purchasing an additional 26,182 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,554,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,541,000 after purchasing an additional 287,238 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Five9 by 33.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,208,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,724,000 after buying an additional 302,664 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 11.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 574,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,603,000 after buying an additional 59,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $155.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of -292.82 and a beta of 0.50. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $167.17.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.10 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $112,661.38. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 88,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,385.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 715 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.66, for a total value of $112,726.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,018 shares in the company, valued at $16,557,137.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,539 shares of company stock worth $11,667,286. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on FIVN shares. ValuEngine raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Five9 from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.46.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

