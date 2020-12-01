Gilbert & Cook Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,033 Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of A. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 16.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 224.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 17.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.13.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total value of $115,010.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,340,703.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 6,666 shares of company stock valued at $712,318 over the last 90 days.

Shares of A opened at $116.90 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.13 and a one year high of $118.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

