Gilbert & Cook Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,653 Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 164.6% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Corteva by 133.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new position in Corteva during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 71.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTVA. Argus upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BNP Paribas cut Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Corteva from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

Corteva stock opened at $38.32 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.60.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

