Gilbert & Cook Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 5.6% in the third quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 7.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 80,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 22.3% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 6,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 5.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $973.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $996.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $985.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.68. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $710.52 and a 1-year high of $1,347.64.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $3.60. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,077.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,119.25.

In other Markel news, Director Stewart M. Kasen sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total transaction of $957,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

