Gilbert & Cook Inc. Reduces Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Lam Research by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Mirova purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $376.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $434.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.44.

In related news, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total value of $91,451.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $5,749,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 63,128 shares of company stock valued at $23,954,139 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research stock opened at $452.66 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $181.38 and a 52-week high of $460.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

