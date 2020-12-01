Gilbert & Cook Inc. Reduces Stock Position in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lessened its stake in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFIN. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the second quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in American Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in American Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in American Finance Trust by 16.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AFIN opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $803.22 million, a P/E ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 1.19. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.16.
Several brokerages have weighed in on AFIN. BidaskClub raised shares of American Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of American Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on American Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.
American Finance Trust Company Profile
American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.
