Gilbert & Cook Inc. Reduces Stock Position in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lessened its stake in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFIN. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the second quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in American Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in American Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in American Finance Trust by 16.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AFIN opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $803.22 million, a P/E ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 1.19. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.16.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.32). American Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that American Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AFIN. BidaskClub raised shares of American Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of American Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on American Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

