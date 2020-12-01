Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 451 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. reduced its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.21.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $280.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The company has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.51.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

