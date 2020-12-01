Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 4,806 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lessened its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,806 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 25.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $61.08 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $61.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.77.

