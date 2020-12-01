Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 66.5% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

Shares of GILD opened at $60.67 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.04 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $76.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.55, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.41 and a 200-day moving average of $68.25.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

