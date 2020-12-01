Globeflex Capital L P Acquires 11,016 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,016 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.08% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,234,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,478,000 after purchasing an additional 493,568 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,205,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 229,115 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,113,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 177,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 755,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 48,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 372,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 63,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

AMRX stock opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $5.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.35.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 42.02%. The firm had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.