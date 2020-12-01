Globeflex Capital L P Decreases Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Globeflex Capital L P decreased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 41.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,880 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 283.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 86,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,407,000 after buying an additional 63,930 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 193.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,081,000 after buying an additional 142,402 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 88,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. 61.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHKP opened at $117.68 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $80.06 and a 12-month high of $130.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.68.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The business had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.15.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

