Globeflex Capital L P Grows Stock Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

CENTA stock opened at $36.89 on Tuesday. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $41.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.27. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

