Globeflex Capital L P Has $889,000 Holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.23% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSII. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 186.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 201,344 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,337,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 74,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 51,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 27,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 22,042 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on HSII shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

HSII stock opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $505.30 million, a PE ratio of -15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.86. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $33.21.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The business services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.47). Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.17%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

