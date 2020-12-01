Globeflex Capital L P Has $890,000 Stock Position in Altabancorp (OTCMKTS:ALTA)

Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Altabancorp (OTCMKTS:ALTA) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Altabancorp were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,057,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,345,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,114,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,218,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,317,000.

In other Altabancorp news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $40,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,243 shares in the company, valued at $125,796.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Gunther sold 4,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $86,969.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 28 shares of company stock worth $766 and have sold 26,329 shares worth $595,465.

ALTA has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Altabancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Altabancorp stock opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. Altabancorp has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $31.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average of $16.66.

Altabancorp (OTCMKTS:ALTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Altabancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

