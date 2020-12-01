Globeflex Capital L P Invests $977,000 in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 153,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.20% of A10 Networks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 756.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 38,746 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday.

NYSE:ATEN opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.33. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $9.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.13 million, a PE ratio of 61.39 and a beta of 0.86.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.49%. On average, research analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.