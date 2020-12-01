Globeflex Capital L P Lowers Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Globeflex Capital L P cut its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Leidos were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Leidos by 22.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,258,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,019,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,581 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 1.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,469,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $231,309,000 after purchasing an additional 40,194 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 6,679.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,765,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,005 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Leidos by 1,163.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,551,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Leidos by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,312,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,904,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $681,770.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,671.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LDOS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.31.

Leidos stock opened at $100.70 on Tuesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $125.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.11.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.22. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

