Globeflex Capital L P Sells 1,797 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Globeflex Capital L P decreased its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 10.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Fabrinet by 2.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Fabrinet by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fabrinet by 1.8% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fabrinet by 4.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

FN opened at $68.31 on Tuesday. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $76.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.27.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $436.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Toh-Seng Ng sold 12,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $809,128.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,933.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $429,987.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,711 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,174.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Northland Securities raised shares of Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fabrinet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.