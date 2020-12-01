Globeflex Capital L P Sells 316 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Globeflex Capital L P trimmed its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in STERIS were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the second quarter worth $448,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in STERIS by 17.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 2.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 11.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 7.0% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

STE stock opened at $193.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 0.66. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $105.69 and a 1-year high of $196.80.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $756.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.54 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

In other STERIS news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $334,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $1,813,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,952,152.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,602 shares of company stock valued at $5,966,391 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

