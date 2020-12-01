Globeflex Capital L P Sells 4,540 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Globeflex Capital L P cut its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,540 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 14,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $65.81 on Tuesday. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.42.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Amdocs’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, media industry, and other service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE, a line of services, including offer end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, data and intelligence, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that address various service provider business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

