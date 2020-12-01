Globeflex Capital L P Sells 5,218 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Globeflex Capital L P decreased its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,218 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 392.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verint Systems by 106.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verint Systems by 231.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Verint Systems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.43.

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 3,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $170,912.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,952.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $152,710.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,574,655.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 45,387 shares of company stock worth $2,252,820. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $56.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.71. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.37. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $313.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

