Globeflex Capital L P Sells 713 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Globeflex Capital L P lessened its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Crown were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Crown by 171.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,559,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,668,000 after buying an additional 2,248,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Crown by 94,351.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,009,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,761,000 after buying an additional 1,008,613 shares during the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC increased its position in Crown by 534.1% during the second quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,335,000 after buying an additional 547,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Crown by 4.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,262,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $707,258,000 after buying an additional 402,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Crown by 1,070.2% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 424,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,675,000 after buying an additional 388,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 11,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $1,062,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,676 shares in the company, valued at $14,065,017.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $88,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,762.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCK opened at $94.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.97 and a 52-week high of $99.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.91 and its 200-day moving average is $75.86.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.38. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Crown from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Crown from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Crown from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.38.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

