Globeflex Capital L P Sells 7,481 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Globeflex Capital L P lowered its stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,481 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 225.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 859,942 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,813,000 after acquiring an additional 595,395 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 22.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,620,275 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $218,819,000 after buying an additional 478,580 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 2,812.9% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 471,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $51,712,000 after purchasing an additional 454,880 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 330.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 356,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 273,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,246,831 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $136,877,000 after purchasing an additional 258,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HRC opened at $94.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.77 and a 200 day moving average of $96.71. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.29 and a 12-month high of $117.68.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $705.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.36 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.32%.

In related news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total transaction of $502,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,550.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HRC. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hill-Rom from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Hill-Rom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.29.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

See Also: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.