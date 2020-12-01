Globeflex Capital L P Takes Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 45.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 95.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PKI. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $133.00 on Tuesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.91 and a 52-week high of $142.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.95 and a 200-day moving average of $114.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.67. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $964.03 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $699,557.43. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total transaction of $855,834.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,678.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

