GoldFund (GFUN) Trading Up 193.2% This Week

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded up 37.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. Over the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 193.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GoldFund token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, Dcoin and Coinhub. GoldFund has a total market cap of $85,790.05 and $45.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002049 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002524 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00008127 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000171 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000684 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000152 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund (GFUN) is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinhub, P2PB2B and Dcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

