Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $14.35 price objective on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a report on Monday, September 14th.

GLDD opened at $11.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.61. The firm has a market cap of $733.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.77. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $11.98.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $175.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.50 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 9.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William H. Hanson sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $28,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,546. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 429,410 shares in the company, valued at $4,852,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,730 shares of company stock worth $256,077 over the last quarter. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLDD. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 8.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

