Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 3,705,402 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 1,488.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,954,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,705,402 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $41,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 63,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 41,122 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $171.53 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $120.77 and a one year high of $187.49. The company has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.78.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

MSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.87.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 60,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $10,014,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

