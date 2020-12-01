Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,337 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,303 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 1.88% of First Citizens BancShares worth $52,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. 42.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

FCNCA opened at $528.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $276.08 and a twelve month high of $577.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $485.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

