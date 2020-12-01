Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 217,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $66,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 40,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the third quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 8,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 193.9% during the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 81,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,202,000 after acquiring an additional 53,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APD opened at $280.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.21.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

