Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,382 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,476 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of Stryker worth $50,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 24,921.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,150 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 82.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $428,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,457 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 55.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $268,460,000 after acquiring an additional 530,593 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 180.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 718,266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $149,595,000 after buying an additional 462,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Stryker by 140.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 483,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $87,065,000 after buying an additional 282,852 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $233.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $87.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.44, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $242.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.11.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SYK. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Stryker from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Stryker in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.23.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

