Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 138,818 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 479,969 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,818 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of The Boeing worth $53,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in The Boeing by 6.6% in the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,950 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 3.8% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its holdings in The Boeing by 9.1% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,427 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in The Boeing by 8.6% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,665 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded The Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.03.

BA stock opened at $210.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.90. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $367.38. The stock has a market cap of $118.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.39.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

