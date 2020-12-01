Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 22,023 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 497,314 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,023 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.18% of Cadence Design Systems worth $51,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.09.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total transaction of $5,782,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,709 shares in the company, valued at $90,396,828.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 23,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,618,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 269,216 shares in the company, valued at $29,613,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 127,588 shares of company stock worth $14,573,959 over the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $116.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.39 and a 12-month high of $127.50. The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.33 and its 200-day moving average is $103.81.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The company had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.