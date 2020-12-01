Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 45,935 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,551,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,935 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.17% of MetLife worth $56,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 21.9% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 36.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

MetLife stock opened at $46.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.19 and a 200-day moving average of $38.65. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.