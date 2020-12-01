Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 492,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 194,920 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $41,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 53.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 84.4% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 28.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXR. KeyCorp raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $121.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $266,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,573,972. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $95,247.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 127,532 shares of company stock valued at $13,932,753 in the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $112.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.70 and a fifty-two week high of $121.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.20.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.36). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $290.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.77%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.