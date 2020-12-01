Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 971,899 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 115,391 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of Applied Materials worth $53,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 15,929 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the third quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 62,210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,554 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 30.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 711 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT opened at $82.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $83.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.29.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMAT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Applied Materials from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.96.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

