Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 10.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 171,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,338 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $45,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $32,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 144.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 245.9% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 59.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moody’s from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.08.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $12,380,939.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at $78,620,210.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s stock opened at $282.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $305.95. The stock has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

