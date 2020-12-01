Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $41.52 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,005,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,521 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.18% of Fastenal worth $41,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 127,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth about $889,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 941.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 304,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,739,000 after purchasing an additional 275,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on FAST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.36.

Fastenal stock opened at $49.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $49.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.15 and a 200-day moving average of $44.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $61,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.75 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $183,522 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

