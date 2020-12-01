Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $42.45 Million Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,422,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 978,919 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.36% of Prudential Financial worth $42,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 490.1% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 216,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,766,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 126,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 824.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 115,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after buying an additional 103,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PRU opened at $75.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.71. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $97.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.97, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

PRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.70.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $370,926.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,099.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

