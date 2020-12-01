Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $46 Million Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,239,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,108,149 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.71% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $46,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AQN. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,576,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 37.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,569,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968,106 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 382.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,585,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,715 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 45.3% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,520,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593,723 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 451.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,257,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AQN opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average of $14.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.39.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 7.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1551 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.41%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AQN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

