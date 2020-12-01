Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $47.86 Million Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 58,710 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $47,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 39,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Shares of GWW opened at $418.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $387.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.53. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.61 and a 12-month high of $424.08.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $1,025,827.20. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total value of $5,308,349.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,394 shares in the company, valued at $24,707,733.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GWW. Oppenheimer raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stephens began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.14.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.